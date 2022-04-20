Sex tape: Chrisland girl owned to video ‘with her full chest’ — Wizkid Baby mama

Shola Ogudu, the baby mama of Wizkid, has weighed in on the sex video scandal rocking Chrisland Schools in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Her son, Boluwatife, attends the school and they were both on the trip to Dubai where the pupils recorded the sex video.

Ogudu, writing via her Instagram handle: @O.Oluwashola, said she was shocked that when the only girl in the video was accosted over the development, she owned up to it “with her full chest”, a local parlance for accepting full responsibility for issues.

She wrote: “I accompanied my son to represent his school at the just-concluded WSG.

“I remember vividly the ‘shock’ in my son’s face when he was telling me about a video some other kids were watching.

“He said: ‘Mum, I couldn’t stand the video I had to excuse myself.’

“He said the gist circulating was that the girl and her click played a game of truth or dare, of which this particular girl couldn’t stop with the mind-bugging dares.

“I couldn’t believe my ears when I learned about the nasty activities these little kids get themselves involved in.

“To make matters worse, even when she was accosted about the video, she was owing to it with her full chest.”

Ogudu said the school and teachers are not to blame for the “immoral act”.

She added that parents also have a role to play in a child’s uprightness.