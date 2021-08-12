Sex-for-grades, sorting, extortion worry UNICAL authorities

Sexual harassment, extortion, ‘sorting’ among academic staff are some of the “abhorrable acts” giving the authorities of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, serious concerns.

In a memo signed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Admin), Professor P. Okon, dated August 10, 2021, addressed to the university community, the management of the university decried the prevalence of what it called “obnoxious and abhorrable acts of sorting, extortion, and sex for grades/sexual harassment” among teaching staff.

“Some departments and lecturers have been specifically fingered and investigations have commenced.

“Management also has information to the effect that lecturers have resorted to giving students scripts to write exams at homes, hotels and relaxation places,” it noted.

It warned all those involved in the “despicable activities to desist and repent” as they “will soon be invited to interact with the Disciplinary Committee.”