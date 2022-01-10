Sex, catching feelings, making money top my 2022 wish list — Toke Makinwa

Popular On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has listed her wishes for 2022.

The 37-year-old media personality stated this in her wish list which she released via a video on her social media handles.

Makinwa listed being found by a man in 2022, catching flights and ‘a whole lot of sex” as part of her wishes.

Referring to Tiwa Savage’s track: “Somebody’s son must find me,” she said: “Somebody’s son must find me 22.

“2022 is going to look a lot like; a whole lot of God, whole lot of money, a whole lot of peace, a whole lot of travellings, a whole lot of life-changing experiences, a whole lot of catching flights and feelings and a whole lot of sex.”