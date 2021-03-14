DStv and GOtv sports enthusiasts can look forward to action from the 2020-21 La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for Sunday 14 to Monday 15 March.

Pick of matches for this round of the legendary La Liga sees Sevilla host Real Betis at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan at 9pm on Sunday (today) on SuperSport La Liga (DStv Channel 204) and SuperSport GOtv La Liga (channel 32) for the latest edition of the Derbi Sevillano (Seville derby).

The teams drew 1-1 – with goals from Sevilla’s Suso and Betis’ Sergio Canales – when they met in January and SuperSport viewers can expect a similarly tight affair this time around. The Blaugrana close out the round with a match at home to Huesca on Monday at 9pm.

The headline fixture from Serie A this weekend sees Milan and Napoli meet at San Siro Sunday at 8:45pm on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205) and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (channel 33). The Rossoneri are still in the hunt for the league title and need all three points from this clash with the southern visitors if they are to keep pace with cross-town rivals Internazionale.

That was the case when the teams met earlier this season in Naples, with Milan claiming a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic (two) and Jens Hauge. A repeat result is very much desired by manager Stefano Pioli.

Elsewhere in Italy this weekend, champions Juventus will travel to the Sardegna Arena for a clash with relegation-threatened Cagliari on Sunday at 8:45pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1. Bianconeri midfielder Federico Chiesa believes his team can still claim the title: “It’s not experience, these are just tiny details we are missing. We will learn from this for the future,” he explained. “Nonetheless, I and everyone at Juventus still believe in the Scudetto and will keep fighting to the end.”

Title favourites Internazionale face a challenging match at Torino on Sunday, 14th March at 3pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1, but manager Antonio Conte sees a growing belief and maturity in his team as they head toward the final stretch of the 2020-21 season.

Don’t miss the 2020-21 football season on DStv and GOtv, visit SuperSport to find out more matches scheduled for the weekend.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. Watch all these games and more on the go with the DStv App, which is available for download on Apple and Google Play and can be used on up to five devices.