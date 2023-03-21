Sevilla sack Jorge Sampaoli

Sevilla have sacked manager Jorge Sampaoli ahead of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Manchester United.



Having only replaced Julen Lopetegui in October, Sampaoli has failed to turn Sevilla’s season around as they still find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle.



The Andalucian side finished in the top four last season, but they now find themselves just two points above the La Liga relegation zone following defeat to Getafe at the weekend.



With one eye looking over their shoulder domestically, and another looking ahead to a knockout clash against Erik ten Hag’s side, the club have acted, and Jose Luis Mendilibar will now take charge until the end of the season.



The Spanish club have knocked Man United out of Europe twice in the last five years, but their current troubles make the English side big favourites to progress.



Sevilla had the best defensive record in the league last season, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou winning the Zamora Trophy for best goalkeeper.



However, this campaign, only Elche, who are cut adrift at the bottom, and Almeria one place above them have let in more goals.



They have also had scares on their Europa League run, as they almost let a three-goal lead slip against PSV Eindhoven in the preliminary round, before edging past Fenerbahce in the last 16 despite losing in Istanbul.



Sampaoli’s side were outplayed in terms of possession and chances, registering an expected goals (xG) of just 0.09, but a 1-0 defeat meant they narrowly scraped through on aggregate.



Sevilla have two matches against Cadiz and Celta Vigo before the first leg at Old Trafford, so will have the chance to move away from domestic trouble ahead of their next European outing.