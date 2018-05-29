Sevilla appoints new manager

Machin has worked wonders in charge of Girona with the minnows securing a 10th-placed finish in their first ever campaign in La Liga and it has resulted in the 43-year-old being given one of the top jobs in Spanish football.

Sevilla has announced that Pablo Machin has been appointed as the club’s new manager.

With Vincenzo Montella having been sacked in April and caretaker boss Joaquin Caparros indicating that he did not want the role on a full-time basis, Sevilla were left to bring in a fifth new name since the departure of Unai Emery in 2016.

Machin has worked wonders in charge of Girona with the minnows securing a 10th-placed finish in their first ever campaign in La Liga and it has resulted in the 43-year-old being given one of the top jobs in Spanish football.

Sevilla have handed Machin a two-year contract at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and the former full-back – who retired from playing at the age of 23 – will be tasked with the job of trying to earn the club a return to the Champions League.

Machin leaves Girona having recorded 83 wins and 50 draws from his 189 matches in charge.