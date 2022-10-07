Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli

Sevilla have appointed manager Jorge Sampaoli after the departure of Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday night.

The experienced Argentine returns to the club he left in 2017 in order to take charge of his national team.

Sampaoli has signed a deal which takes him until the summer of 2024, just under two years.

During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success.

Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place.

Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain.

However the combustible Argentine left the club in the summer due to disagreements with the board.

“I want to reconstruct the team so that it has superiorities on the pitch and in the game as a whole,” Sampaoli told the club’s official media on Wednesday evening.

“The pressure on the players is great, this is a combat not a game,” Sampaoli enthused.

Sampaoli comes into a difficult situation at Sevilla, with his side just a point above the relegation zone.

While it should not be difficult to bring Sevilla closer to the mean, they have just one win to their name this season so far and confidence is at rock-bottom in the team.