Severe Nature, Spotify ignite Lagos fashion scene with ‘Afrobeats Culture in Motion’

Creative powerhouse Severe Nature, in a landmark partnership with global audio streaming giant Spotify, last night redefined the relationship between music and fashion with Afrobeats Culture in Motion.

Launched at Spotify’s Greasy Tunes Cafe in Lagos, the immersive showcase translated the genre’s global pulse into a new visual language, presenting four of Nigeria’s most innovative designers, Móye Africa, I.N Official, KADIJU, and Pièce Et Patch, in a unified presentation that championed the power of African creativity.

Hosted in a venue pulsating with a Spotify-curated soundscape, the event moved beyond a traditional runway to offer a vibrant tableau of silhouette, texture, and swagger.

Each designer presented a capsule collection that served as a direct response to the rhythm, rebellion, and communal spirit that defines the Afrobeats movement.

“Partnering with Spotify was essential. They are the sonic architects of the Afrobeats movement globally, and our goal was to build the physical, wearable dimension of the world they’ve helped champion,” said Christopher Afolabi, Art Director at Severe Nature. “This showcase wasn’t about clothes inspired by music; it was about creating garments that are the music in their texture, their defiance of convention, and their deep connection to heritage.”

The collaboration underscores Spotify’s commitment to supporting the entire African creative ecosystem, moving beyond music to celebrate the culture that surrounds it.

“Afrobeats is a culture, not just a genre. At Spotify, we are committed to amplifying all facets of this culture, giving artists and creators the platforms they deserve,” said Phiona Okumu, Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa at Spotify. “Severe Nature’s vision to connect sound to style is exactly the kind of innovative, culture-forward initiative we are proud to power. This is a celebration of the architects of a global movement.”

The showcase delivered four distinct visions that redefined modern African design. Móye Africa explored cultural memory, translating ancient Yoruba storytelling into modern, wearable art through unisex silhouettes crafted from hand-dyed adire and repurposed vintage Aso Oke. I.N Official delivered a masterclass in tech-adjacent tailoring, blending architectural forms with technical fabrics, reflecting founder Ifeanyi Nwune’s cross-disciplinary work with global music icons.

Meanwhile, KADIJU unleashed a wave of joyful maximalism with sculptural ruffles and voluminous layers, making a bold statement on sustainable craft and unapologetic femininity through a strict zero-waste methodology. Finally, Pièce Et Patch presented a collection of wearable collages, creating avant-garde silhouettes from deconstructed denim and upcycled materials that treated fabric as a living, evolving archive.

More than a fashion show, Afrobeats Culture in Motion served as a powerful statement on cultural ownership and the future of creative collaboration. It positioned Lagos not just as a source of inspiration, but as the epicenter of a movement where sound and style are inextricably linked, backed by the world’s biggest names in tech and culture.