The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised several Boko Haram terrorists in an airstrike at Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday, said the location served as terrorists’ logistics distribution centre and meeting point.

Enenche said the Air Task Force of OPLD also destroyed one gun truck belonging to the terrorists during the air attack.

He said the air operation was part of missions being conducted under the subsidiary “Operation Long Reach” after an Air Force aircraft spotted a large number of terrorists and a gun truck within the settlement.

According to him, the NAF jets engaged the target area, taking out some structures and neutralising some of the terrorists.

He said: “The gun truck, while retreating from the location due to the strong firepower from the air, began engaging the attack aircraft with its anti-aircraft gun.

“However, the jets, after conducting evasive manoeuvres, tracked the vehicle and subsequently immobilised it a few kilometres outside the village.

“The occupants of the truck, who attempted to flee, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the fighter jets.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism.

“The Defence Headquarters equally urge them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country.”