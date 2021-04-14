The Presidency has reassured parents and concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, gave the reassurance in a statement to mark the seventh anniversary of the abduction of the Chibok girls.

He also gave assurances that the “release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress.

“No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course.”

According to the presidential aide, the recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and can happen anytime soon.

Shehu asked for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.