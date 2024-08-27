Seven-year-old girl’s leg broken by bully in Anambra school

The Anambra State Government on Tuesday announced the immediate closure of Upcoming Star International School at Ifite Road, Awka over the alleged bullying of a seven-year-old pupil.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, announced the decision of the government in Awka, the state capital.

She said that the government responded to a report that the pupil’s classmate allegedly broke her leg.

Chuma-Udeh said when the school’s proprietor was invited for questioning, it was discovered the school was not approved to operate.

She saidL “The pupil was bullied by her classmate, which caused her to break her leg, and the matter was reported to the ministry.

“The school proprietor, Uchechukwu Onyeachonam, was invited for questioning and he admitted that the offence was committed in his school; it was also discovered the school was not approved by the government.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo, however, directed that the school be sealed before 2pm today.

“This is because the continued existence of such illegal schools has been causing mayhem to children in the state.”

Chuma-Udeh warned that proprietors of illegal schools would be handed over to law enforcement agents for contravening the laws of the state.

She also urged parents to desist from sending their children and wards to unapproved schools.

