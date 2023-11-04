Seven Up Bottling Company disrupts beverage market with exciting new brands

Nigeria’s leading beverage company, Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), recently introduced two innovative and refreshing beverages, Hydr8 100 carbonated isotonic drink and D’Vybe flavoured carbonated soft drink.

The exclusive launch which took place during a 2-day “Jolibration” launch event, held in the heart of Lagos had in attendance customers, celebrities and Lagos socialites.

Jolibration, was a carefully curated experience put together by SBC to give guests a first hand introduction into the world of each of the innovation brands launched.

Hydr8 100, a carbonated isotonic drink which contains vitamins and electrolytes comes in three distinct flavours – Strawberry, Pineberry and Tangy Twist. Hydr8 100 has been designed to help consumers stay replenished, refreshed and rehydrated as they lose body electrolytes while keeping on with their daily activities.

D’Vybe, with its enticing tagline “Make Every Moment a Vybe,” is a sweetened carbonated soft drink which comes in 2 exciting flavours; Chapman and Ginger. The brand celebrates the individuality and diversity of the consumer giving them the opportunity to express themselves and explore their tastes without limits! With D’Vybe, every moment is a Vybe!

Segun Ogunleye, The GM. Marketing at SBC, expressed his thoughts on the launch of the new brands into the Nigerian market. He stated that both Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe are a testament to SBC’s commitment to innovation, quality, and consumer satisfaction.

“At Seven-Up Bottling Company, our consumers remain at the heart of our existence as a business and it’s based on this we drive our innovation and marketing initiatives. As a business, we stay committed to driving consumer delight and satisfaction and we are thrilled to introduce Hydr8 100 carbonated Isotonic drink and D’Vybe, sweetened carbonated soft drink. Both brands are designed to deliver more value to the consumer by being affordable and accessible while also catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of our consumers.

“These new additions, much like our existing offerings, have been carefully developed to meet the evolving needs and desires of our consumers. Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe are birthed out of extensive research and development to meet the highest standards for taste, refreshment, satisfaction and quality.

“We can’t wait for consumers to savour the refreshing taste and excitement that Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe bring to the table. Both beverages are readily available in stores closest to you.”, he said.