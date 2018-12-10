Seven suspected cultists docked in Ogun

Seven suspected secret cult members were on Monday brought before an Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State.

The accused are: Shobande Akeem, 28, Sunday David, 32, Quwin Jese, 21, Ismaila Raheem, 25, Abiodun Ajifolawe, 25, Ibrahim Adetunji, 25, and Segun Adeola, 33.

They are facing trial on a two-count charge of membership of unlawful society and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused committed the offences on November 30 at about 4.30 p.m at Old Palace area, Ota.

Mustapha said that the accused and their accomplices belonged to “Aiye Confraternity”.

According to him, they conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by threatening the community with dangerous weapons like axes and cutlasses.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 249(b) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate, Mathew Akinyemi, granted each of the accused bail of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

Akinyemi adjourned the case until January 7 for hearing.