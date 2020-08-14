Sports enthusiasts on GOtv Max can look forward to a variety of sports programmes such as documentaries, news and shows all weekend long and into the following week on ESPN!

From shows on NBA to NRL, O.J. Simpson and so much more.

Here’s what’s Hot on ESPN (channel 38):

1. Live News on NFL: Viewers get to enjoy the airing of NFL Live, which scoops the latest news and information from deep inside the National Football League. Catch this show on August 14 at 7pm. The repeat will air on August 17 to 20 at the same broadcast time.

Are you into Basketball? Well, NBA: The Jump is for you: GOtv Max customers can follow the daily NBA show from LA called The Jump, which gives you everything you need to know about your favourite sport. Catch it on August 14 at 8pm. The repeat will air from August 17 to 20 at the same broadcast time. Rugby fans can enjoy NRL: The National Rugby League, presents the clash between the Tigers and the Bulldogs. Catch the live coverage on August 16 at 7:05am. Five-Part special on O.J Simpson’s life: From August 17 to 20, you get to witness the trials on the football star, OJ Simpson and the fascinating investigation into how his story parallels 50 years of racial tension and conflict in the United States. Be up to date with the latest news with SportsCenter: Catch the daily sports news show, SportsCenter, which covers various sports teams and athletes from around the world at 4:15pm. Get the low down on sports with Pardon The Interruption: Join a group of expert analysts on Pardon The Interruption, as they engage in conversation on the latest news and issues from the world of athletics. Catch this show on August 18 and 19 at 4:30pm. Football fans can watch out for ESPN FC: ESPN FC brings you a round-up of the latest news from the world of football. Do not miss this show from August 17 to 20 at 6:35pm.

Stay tuned on ESPN to watch the English Football League, Major League Soccer, Scottish Premier Football League, Dutch Eredivisie and other popular premier American leagues.

