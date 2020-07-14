Seven Police Officers have been confirmed dead and 11 others seriously injured in a ghastly accident on their way to Katsina State.

The accident, confirmed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, occurred on Sunday.

It involved personnel of the Special Forces Unit of the Nigeria Police.

The accident, which involved an 18-seater Toyota Hummer Bus conveying 18 personnel of the Unit, occurred at Jaji town along Kaduna-Zaria Road.

The deceased were part of an additional deployment made recently by the Force to boost the ongoing fight against bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Katsina State.

According to Mba, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has condoled the families of the seven dead Police Officers.

Adamu, who described the incident as a huge loss to the Force, noted that the incident was one of the unfortunate sacrifices officers often encounter in the line of duty.

He described the deceased as “Heroes of Peace”.

Mba said a team of Police Medical Personnel has been dispatched to Kaduna State where the 11 officers that survived the accident are receiving medical attention.

Three of the deceased officers have been buried according to Islamic rites, while the remains of the other four officers have been deposited in a morgue.

Mba said Adamu has directed the Police Accounts and Budget Department to ensure the immediate payment of the burial expenses, benefits and other entitlements to the families of the deceased officers.