Seven people deny conspiracy over migrant trafficking across Channel

Seven people have pleaded not guilty to being part of an alleged conspiracy linked to the smuggling of Iraqi migrants across the English Channel.

Three women and four men from the Midlands and West Yorkshire denied conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law by non-EU citizens during a joint appearance before a Leicester Crown Court judge on Monday.

Those charged are: Ibrahim Razak, 40, of Groby Road, Leicester; Andreia Cruz, 36, of Belvedere Mount, Leeds; Elisabete Moreira, 40, of Streetly Road, Birmingham; and Michelle Foster, 44, of Broomhill Road.

Others are: Geoffrey Goodyear, 48, of Pattingham Road, Perton, Staffordshire; Saman Kahraman, 42, of Jervoise Street, West Bromwich; and Paul Price, 53, of Chase Terrace, Burntwood, Staffordshire.

Goodyear, Price, Razak, Cruz, Kahraman and Foster denied a count of conspiracy said to have taken place between May 31 and June 30, 2018.

A second charge of the same offence denied by Razak and Moreira relates to a separate time period between September 1 and September 10, 2018.

All the seven defendants were given unconditional bail until a six-week trial, which was due to begin at Leicester Crown Court on May 13, next year.