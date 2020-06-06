Azeezat Shomuyiwa, a female postgraduate student of the University of Ibadan, was on Friday murdered in her rented apartment at Aba Ijefun, Akinyele area by yet-to be identified persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shomuyiwa, said to be seven-months pregnant, was a postgraduate student of the Department of Social Work in the Faculty of Education.

The university’s Students’ Union President, Akeju Olusegun, in a statement said the deceased was hit with a heavy stone on the head, resulting in her death.

Olusegun said: “During a visit to the deceased’s residence this afternoon by the Students’ Union leaders, it was confirmed by neighbours that she was hit with a heavy stone on the head.

“However, investigations are on-going by the Nigerian Police Force, Oyo State Command.”

The union’s president said some co-tenants of the deceased had been arrested.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to NAN, saying a stone was used to smash her head.

He said investigation into the incident had commenced.

Fadeyi said: “Men of the police have also been deployed around that axis to provide maximum protection of life and property in the area.”

It will be recalled that another student, Basirat Bello, had earlier in the week also been murdered in the same Akinyele area of Ibadan.