A 30-year-old woman, Ifeyinwa Owoh, has narrated how one Mr. Chidera drugged her meal and then stole her seven months old baby girl.

The incident, which occurred at Uwuola village, Emudo community, Nenwe AniNri Local Government Area of Enugu State, has left everyone in shock.

Owoh was said to have allegedly believed that Chidera was attracted to her and wanted to woo her, unaware that the man was only interested in stealing her baby.

It was after she woke up from her drug induced sleep that she realised that Chidera had disappeared with her baby girl and her love coloured glasses shattered.

The distraught mother reported the matter to the Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre Nigeria, an independent, non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation.

Owoh reported the matter to CIRDDOC on December 21, 2020, asking for help to locate her missing baby and get Chidera arrested.

According to her, she gave birth to the baby seven months ago and named her Munachim Owoh.

She said: “Early this December, I met one Mr Chidera, from Ebonyi State, who claimed to be a carpenter.

“I met him at New Gariki Awkunanaw where I went to see my girlfriend and also to make my hair.

“Mr. Chidera indicated interest in me and we exchanged phone numbers.

“About five days later, Mr. Chidera called me, requesting to see me in order to discuss a very important matter with me.”

Owoh told him that she didn’t have transport fare to come from Nenwe, where he resides.

Chidera then sent her the N1,000 through her brother’s account.

On arrival to New Gariki with her seven months old baby girl, Chidera took her to a room, which he claimed was his residence.

After welcoming her warmly and making her feel at home, Chidera asked Owoh if she would like to have some food.

She accepted.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

He bought her a solid meal with egusi soup, which she ate without suspecting any foul play.

Some minutes after finishing her meal, Owoh fell into a deep sleep.

By the time she woke up, she couldn’t find her baby and Chidera.

She raised the alarm.

CIRDDOC stated: “People around said they saw Chidera with the child in the company of a girl heading to one ND’s Lodge.

“When Ifeyinwa went to the lodge the next day, the manager of the lodge, Mr. Silas, confirmed that Chidera and his cohorts passed the night with the child in the lodge.

“The manager also pointed to another girl who he claimed attended to Chidera and his gang.

“The matter was reported to Awkunanaw Police Station.

“The Investigating Police Officer, one Mr James, arrested the said girl who later confessed to the IPO that she knew Chidera and his gang.

“CIRDDOC Nigeria has written a Petition to the Enugu State Commissioner of Police and copied the Divisional Police Officer and the IPO at Awkunanaw Police Station.

“We are yet to receive any positive result from the Police investigation despite several calls to the IPO.

“Report reaching us from the victim is that the first suspect, who was arrested by the Police, has been released.

“However, we’re yet to confirm this from the IPO.”

The organisation has also promised to do everything within the ambit of the law to locate Owoh’s child and bring Chidera and his cohorts to book.