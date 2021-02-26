Seven men on Friday appeared before an Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for allegedly stealing raw materials worth N16.1 million from their employer.

The defendants are Emmanuel Ifeanyi, 25; Okoma Emmanuel, 23; Anifowoshe Kayode, 59; Usman Friday, 24; Ramon Taofeeq, 32; Hammed Afolabi, 22; and Idikobori Peter, 30.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and burglary.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences on February 22 at 1:30am at Poly Product Company, Idiroko Road, Ota.

Mustapha said the employees conspired among themselves to break into the companies premises at night and steal raw material worth N16.1 million.

He said the defendant were apprehended by the company’s security guards who handed them over to the police.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390(9) 413 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, O.L. Oke, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

Oke ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to Ogun State Government.

He adjourned the case until March 8 for substantive hearing.