Seven killed in Taraba State beer parlour bomb explosion

At least seven people were killed in an explosion which occurred in Iware town, Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State, Daily Trust is reporting.

According to the highly credible newspaper, the bomb explosion occurred on Tuesday at a beer parlour in the area.

Daily Trust said it was told by an eyewitness, Bulus James, someone threw an object into the bar and fled the scene immediately.

Iware, a town 23km from Jalingo, capital of the state, has a major cattle market, which holds every Tuesday.

There was confusion at the market as a result of the incident as traders fled in different directions.

The spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.

He said the command received report from the Divisional Police Officer in Sunkani, a nearby town.

Abdullahi stated further that three persons were confirmed dead and 19 others sustained serious injuries in the incident.

He said the injured were taken to Federal Medical Center, Jalingo, where they are receiving treatment.