The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of seven passengers involved in a road accident at Gbatse Village in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue.

FRSC Public Enlightenment Officer in the state, DRC Joyce Akura, told the News Agency of Nigeria on the telephone in Makurdi the incident occurred along Ugbema-Adikpo road late Saturday.

Akura said that the accident involved two vehicles – a truck with registration number WKR496XA and a Toyota car with registration number MKD300NH.

She said that 12 passengers were involved in the crash.

She explained that seven passengers were confirmed dead, one was injured and was receiving treatment while the remaining four were unhurt.

She said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, adding that FRSC would conduct “crash investigation’’ to know the cause.

“Twelve passengers were involved in the crash; nine were males, three females.

She said the dead bodies were already deposited at a morgue in Ushongo.

NAN reports that a villager, who witnessed the crash, claimed the incident took place at a police checkpoint.

The eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the truck, in a bid to avoid being stopped, ran into the Toyota car.