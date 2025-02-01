Seven injured in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash

Seven persons sustained varying degrees of injury on Friday night in an accident involving a Volkswagen commercial bus and a Toyota Camry car on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps,William Manga, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Badagry.

Manga said that the accident occurred at about 11.10pm at Sawmill Bus Stop, Ibereko area of the expressway.

“Our personnel were alerted about the accident at about 11.15pm and got to the scene at 11:22pm seven minutes after they were alerted.

“The accident involved two vehicles,” he said.

He explained that a Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number AGL 867 YA coming from Badagry lost control while making a u-turn leading to a head on collision with a Toyota Camry car bus with number plate KRD 232 HD coming from Mile 2.

“24 persons were involved in the accident with four men and three women sustained varying degrees of injury,” he said.

The FRSC commander added that the injured persons were taken to Care General Hospital in Badagry for treatment.

Manga said that the accident was due to dangerous driving.

He said the two vehicles involved in the accident had been taken to Mowo Police Station in Badagry.

Manga advised drivers to avoid speeding, overloading and always adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

