Seven family members of Kajuru Emir regain freedom two months after abduction

Seven members of Alhaji Alhassan Adamu’s family, the Emir of Kajuru, have been released by their abductors after spending two months in captivity.

They were released on Wednesday, after an undisclosed ransom was paid, Daily Trust has reported.

Among those released are three women, three males and an infant ‎

Bandits had stormed the emir’s residence on July 11, 2021, and abducted him alongside 12 others.

The emir was, however, released 24 hours later.

Confirming the release of the victims, a title holder in the emirate, Dan Iyan Kajuru Saidu Musa, said children and grandchildren of the emir were still in captivity.

The monarch had shed tears publicly when his subject welcomed him shortly after his release.