Torrential rains that started at about 9:30pm on Friday night and lasted several hours have killed seven people in Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, Chairman of Suleja Local Government Area, who confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Saturday, said the downpour began at about 9:30pm when residents of Unguwar Gwari were asleep.

Make said: “We have already deposited seven corpses at Sabon Wuse General Hospital and are searching for several others that are missing.

“Several houses have also partially collapsed in the area, while trees fell on roads and vehicles in different parts of Rafin Sanyi.

“The roofs of several buildings, supermarkets, kiosks and public buildings were also blown off by the rainstorm.”

A resident of Rafin Sanyi, Alhaji Bashiru Musa, told NAN in a telephone interview: “The strong wind that accompanied the rains destroyed several houses, billboards, electric poles and blew off the roofs of many houses.

“Some electric poles also collapsed, which has resulted in power outage in the entire vicinity.”

