Seven die in early morning crash in Kwara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of seven people in an early Tuesday accident that occurred in Ayekale Village on Bode Saadu-Ilorin Expressway in Kwara.

The Kwara Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, told newsmen in Ilorin that the crash was caused by over-speeding.

Owoade said the corpses have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital while items recovered at the scene of the crash were handed over to the Nigeria Police in Bode Saadu.

“The crash, which involved a commercial Toyota vehicle with Reg. No. ZAR600XY, occurred around 4 a.m.

“Nineteen persons, all males, were in the vehicle and sadly seven of them lost their lives on the spot while 12 others sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The accident was a lone crash as a result of speed violation. It is indeed a sad occurrence.

“We have been enlightening road users and motorists on the need to exercise caution and limit their speed.

“Once life is lost, it cannot be regained. I want to plead with motorists to drive safely; we cannot continue to lose lives in road traffic crashes.

He advised motorists and passengers to desist from night journeys as fatigue could easily set in and besides getting help could be difficult in the night.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bode Saadu, a suburb of Ilorin, the Kwara capital, is located in Moro Local Government Area.