Seven die, five injured in Jigawa auto crash

No fewer than seven persons have lost their lives while five others were injured in an auto crash Monday at Kirila village along Birniwa-Malammadori road in Jigawa.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Gambo Ibrahim, confirmed this in a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report in Dutse.

He said that five persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash that occurred at about 1:30 p.m.

The Spokesman said the deceased comprised five males and two females, adding that victims had been referred to Birniwa General Hospital, for medical attention.Gambo, who could not ascertain the cause of the accident, urged motorists to shun overloading, over-speeding and road traffic laws violation.