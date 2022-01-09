Seven die, 9 injure in Brazil’s rock collapse

No fewer than seven people died, while nine were seriously injured when a wall of rock collapsed on top of motor boats below a waterfall in southeastern Brazil Saturday.

The fire department confirmed that a tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall and crashed down on several leisure boats, sending out a huge wave over the lake at Capitolio, in Minas Gerais state.

Videos posted on social media showed tourists shouting as the column of rock crashed into the water, smashing two boats.

Authorities said three people were still missing after others feared lost were located by telephone.

Divers have since searched the lake.

The people hurt in the accident had broken bones and one was in critical condition in hospital with head and facial injuries.

Some 23 others were being treated for light injuries, report said.

The region has been under heavy rainfall for two weeks, which could have loosened the rock face.

On Saturday, a dike overflowed at an iron ore mine 300 kilometers to the east, cutting off a major federal highway.

