Seven days to APC primary, Zulum, Buni, Yobe, Borno delegates endorse Tinubu for Presidency

For Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and his Borno State counterpart, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the outstanding professional and political records of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu place him above other aspirants as the best president for this country in 2023.

The two governors spoke separately when the All Progressives Congress National Leader and leading presidential aspirant visited their two states to hold dialogue with the party’s delegates to the national convention/presidential primaries holding in six days in Abuja.

Speaking on Asiwaju, Governor Buni said, “The history of democratic struggle in Nigeria cannot be complete without a mention of your tremendous work, from NADECO days to being the last man standing and preventing our nation from being a one-party state. For us in Yobe, this is a homecoming. You are here to interface with your brothers and sisters our delegates. Yobe is your home and you are home.”

In Yobe, Asiwaju Tinubu emphasised the importance of the state in Nigeria’s agricultural revolution. “On arriving here, we flew over large expanses of land, land with agricultural potential. It made me happy as I know we can and will transform Yobe. We will make it a productive state, employ mechanised irrigation, and process sorghum and cotton for local consumption and export.

“We must utilise our potential as a country to train and employ our youths, deploy modern technology, lower consumer prices, feed our growing population and export finished products. We must also establish commodity exchange boards and consider credit reforms so as to better support our agricultural value chain.”

Speaking on insecurity in the North-East, he said: “I view the issue of insecurity with utmost seriousness and will give it the highest priority in my administration. Our military, police force and security agencies are committed and capable. They have sacrificed much and lost many colleagues in the noble and necessary battle to protect this nation from threats. We must help their brave efforts by further equipping them with high-grade, advanced military/law enforcement assets and by fashioning strategies appropriate for the challenges we face.”

From Damaturu, Yobe State capital, Asiwaju Tinubu proceeded to Maiduguri, Borno State to address the APC delegates from the state led by Governor Babagana Zulum who welcomed him with glee at the multi-purpose hall of the Government House, Maiduguri.

Speaking to the delegates, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to overhauling major sectors of the country towards stabilizing the economy, creating job opportunities, ensuring security and upgrading infrastructure among others.

“We will implement structural, economic and social reforms to lay the foundation for long-term sustainable growth. Industrialisation policies will no longer be confined to the pages of government reports. They will be put into action. My administration will put them into action.” he said.

Former Governor of the state, Senator Kashim Shettima, described Asiwaju as a king who has made many kings and as the candidate who is best suited to govern Nigeria at such a pivotal time.

Speaking on Asiwaju’s record as an unpaired statesman, Governor Zulum talked about his long-standing devotion to uniting Nigeria.

Emphasising that Asiwaju’s role as a nation builder began far before he led the alliance that culminated in the formation of APC in 2014, Governor Zulum reiterated his support and that of Borno delegates for Asiwaju’s emergence as president and prayed that God Almighty would grant the APC leader success.

On the sidelines of his meeting with delegates in the two states, the APC leader had paid courtesy calls on both the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Hashimi 11 El-Kanemi, and Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, who cut short his visit out of Maiduguri to receive Asiwaju Tinubu.

The two royal fathers prayed for success for Asiwaju in his quest for the presidency.