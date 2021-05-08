No fewer than seven policemen were feared killed when gunmen attacked two police stations in Obio-Akpor and Emuoha Local Government Areas of Rivers State on Friday night.

At the Elimgbu Police Station, three policemen were feared killed, while two were feared killed at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Rumuji.

A security vehicle was also reportedly burnt.

Also, a checkpoint of a security outfit called C-4-i along the East-West Road was also attacked, even as two security operatives were feared killed there.

The attacks, which took place about 10pm on Friday, threw the communities into panic, even as an inter-state and intra-state curfew was imposed by Governor Nyesom Wike in the wake of security threats.

Spokesman for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack but said he would make details available after visiting the areas attacked.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, was leading a team to the place when our correspondent spoke with him on Saturday morning.

“Yes, that is what we heard. I am on my way to the place. I want to confirm it myself,” CP Friday told The PUNCH.

The PUNCH.