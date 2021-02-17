At least seven children are feared dead following an explosion that rocked Magami village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs Abubakar Dauran, said the victims went to the bush in search of firewood when they picked an explosive device and began playing with it.

Dauran said shortly after, the device exploded.

While six are said to have died instantly, others were left with various degrees of injuries.

Those who sustained injuries were immediately rushed to a hospital in Gusau, the state capital, for medical attention.

Dauran said he later got information that one among the hospitalised victims also died.

Dauran said the state had put measures in place to prevent future occurrences of such.