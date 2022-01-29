Seven candidates cleared for NBBF 2022 elective congress

List of eligible candidates for the 2022 Nigeria Basketball Federation elections coming up on Monday, 31st of January in the ancient city of Benin has been made public.

Following the final screening of interested candidates, eight contestants have been cleared by the Dr Lanre Glover-led Electoral Committee.

Incumbent NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida who is vying for another term has also been cleared to contest for the South South Zonal Representative position.

The South West zone promises to be intriguing with two candidates already cleared.

Former D’Tigers captain and one of the most successful Nigerian basketball players alive, Olumide Oyedeji will face off against Babs Ogunade for South West zone sole ticket.

It will also not be a stroll in the park for Ogunade who will hope to make a return to the board as the Vice President as he will be facing off against Oyedeji also from the South West.

Anambra State Basketball Chairman, Ugo Udezue has emerged as the sole candidate from the South East zone.

Alhaji Abba Kaka Abdulkadir was also cleared to contest as the North East representative on the board while Adamu Deshi Janlong is hoping to represent the North Central Zone.

Yusuf Surajo was also given the green light to contest from as the North West representative on the board of the NBBF.

Delegates are expected to arrive on Sunday for the elective congress.