Seven benefits of hugging your spouse

Do you know that by hugging your spouse you immediately benefit boosting oxytocin levels.

Oxytocin levels are responsible for how a person feels. So a simple hug can reduce the feelings of loneliness, isolation and anger for your spouse.

Do you know that when you hug for several moments you can lift serotonin levels.

Serotonin levels can improve your spouse’s mood.

Do you know that a hug between you and your spouse can reduce blood pressure and stress? And when you help your spouse release their stress it can make a marriage stronger.

Do you know that a hug a day keeps the doctor away? Hugging daily is important because you can keep your spouse healthy.

Do you know that when you hug there is an easy pressure that is placed on the sternum which creates an emotional charge activating the Solar Plexus Chakra, stimulating the thymus gland, which takes care of body’s production of the white blood cells and those keep a person free from disease and healthy?

Do you know that when you hug your spouse daily, the non-verbal physical contact will help them sleep better? Better sleep leads to an array of benefits for your spouse. Studies have shown that a hug lowers stress, which means better sleep.

Do you know that hugging can lead to kisses and kissing may lead to more intimate moments? A hug a day can improve the intimacy in your marriage. It can even lead to a more vibrant sex life.

Do you know that hugging your spouse each and every day is an act of showing your love.

Giving a hug is one of the simplest ways to show your love. Anytime, anywhere a hug is a healthy reminder to spouses of why you love them so much.

It’s now time for you to go and hug your spouse each and every day, so that your marriage will become stronger.

Hugging your spouse is a sizzling romance and honeymoon as well as grace embodiment.