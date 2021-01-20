Hong Kong police on Wednesday said they arrested seven people suspected of conspiracy to launder money and other crimes, which involved 6.3 billion HK dollars (about $813 million).

The police discovered a transnational commercial criminal group operating in Hong Kong when tracking an e-mail fraud case.

The group used forged identity certificates and false company information to open bank accounts in Hong Kong, in which seven local bank staff members were involved.

The group successfully opened 14 corporate accounts and processed about 6.3 billion HK dollars of suspected crime proceeds between 2017 and 2020.

The police said the seven bank staff members arrested involved five males and two females.

The police said the case was still under investigation and would not rule out more arrests.

Xinhua/NAN.