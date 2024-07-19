Seven arrested as Mining Marshals storm illegal gold mine in Kogi

Sequel to a nationwide onslaught against criminal activities in mining sites, Mining Marshals, yesterday, stormed an illegal gold mine and arrested seven illegal miners in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out by the mining marshals in Iyeh Odogbe, Isanlu community of Yagba East LGA, where they dislodged the illegal miners.

“The nationwide onslaught of the federal government against illegal mining has gathered momentum with the arrest of several suspects allegedly involved in the illegal mining of gold in Yagba East LGA, Kogi State.

“The operation, carried out by the mining marshals in Iyeh Odogbe, Isanlu community of Yagba East LGA, involved dislodging illegal miners whose activities have prevented lawfully authorized miners with licenses covering four cadastral units from accessing the site for 16 years.

“Reports indicate that the nefarious activities have gone unhindered for over 20 years.

“The well-coordinated operation, led by Commander, Mining Marshals, ACC Attah John Onoja, resulted in the arrest of seven (7) suspects heading different groups of illegal miners in the area.

“Following the successful operation, site workers were given 5 days to completely vacate the site as operations to effectively secure the area and ensure it is fully recovered for lawful mining activities will continue in earnest.

“It will be recalled that a similar operation was carried out recently by the mining marshals in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, leading to the arrest of eight (8) Chinese nationals and a Nigerian, suspected to be involved in illegal mining.

“The trial of the suspects commenced last week at the Federal High Court, Abuja division, and they were remanded in Kuje prisons until the adjourned date,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile,the statement affirmed that, “The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, under the leadership of Dr. Dele Alake is committed to fighting the menace of illegal mining headlong and bringing culprits to book.”

