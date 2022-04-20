Seun Kuti to parents: Age for sex in Nigeria has dropped

Nigeria’s singer, Seun Kuti, has urged parents to teach their children sex education early and not be sanctimonious about it.

According to the award winning singer son of late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, everything in Nigeria now is centred around sex.

Kuti said children are inundated with sexual images wherever they look.

He added that in his generation, 14-year-olds were having sex so it’s no surprise to see that the age has dropped for kids in this generation.

His post on Instagram read: “Everything in Nigeria is centred around sex. Children are inundated with sexual images.

“All the songs the media feeds them everything is hyper-sexualised.

“Sex tapes of their media role models are everywhere coupled with the internet.

“Just start sex education early instead of forming saints. In my generation, most 14-year-olds were already doing it or planning to do it.

“I am not surprised the age dropped.”