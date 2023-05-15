Seun Kuti shows up at Lagos CP office after assaulting officer

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, on Monday, submitted himself to help with the investigation hours after going viral for assaulting an officer of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos.

Recall that the son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, engaged in an altercation with a police officer days ago.

In a viral video, Seun was captured in a heated argument with the officer who was standing in the middle of a busy road.

During the altercation, Seun slapped the officer. The development has generated mixed reactions on and off social media.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, immediately ordered Seun’s arrest after the video went viral.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.”

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book,” the spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement.

On Monday, Seun kept to his word that he would cooperate with the police to investigate the incident by visiting the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa.

According to SaharaReporters, the singer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, were still with the police commissioner at the time of filing this report.

“Seun Kuti and a senior lawyer, Olumide Fusika have gone to see the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, they’re there now,” a source reportedly told the news platform.