Seun Kuti nominated for 2019 Grammys

Announcing the nominees on Friday, Kuti was nominated with his band, Egypt 80, in the Best World Music Album category alongside Bombino (Niger Republic), Fatoumata Diawara (Mali), the Soweto Gospel Choir (South Africa) and Yiddish Glory (Canada).

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has been nominated for the 61st Grammy Awards.

Kuti was nominated based on his submitted work: “Black Times.”

The award is widely acclaimed as music’s most prestigious prize.

According to the Grammys, the category is “for albums containing at least 51 per cent playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.”

Seun’s older brother, Femi, is a four-time Grammy nominee, having been recognised in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The award is scheduled to hold on February 10, 2019, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, United States.