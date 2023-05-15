Seun Kuti: Media parade, handcuffing unconstitutional — Lawyer

The decision of the Nigeria Police on Monday to subject Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, to media parade as well as being handcuffed is unconstitutional.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusikaade, made the declaration in a statement issued on Monday.

Following this, Olumide-Fusika said the decision of the police to subject Kuti to the media parade violates section 9 of the Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, which has prohibited any form of parade of criminal suspects in Nigeria in Lagos State.

He said: “The Police is supposed to enforce the Law, but prefers to disrespect and break it so casually and randomly.

“A Police institution that has no respect for the law it exists to enforce is not a good example to alleged law breakers.

“The decision of the police to handcuff Mr. Kuti is equally illegal as it constitutes a violation of Section 5 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.”

The SAN narrated what transpired when the Afrobeat star visited the State Police Command on Monday: “Following his encounter with a policeman on the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday the 13th May, 2023, my client, Mr. Seun Kuti reported himself in the office of the Commissioner of Police at the Police Command, Ikeja, at 8 am today Monday May 15, 2023.

“I accompanied him to the Ikeja police station together with another lawyer, Femi Akinyemi from Falana and Falana chambers.

“However, there was no interrogation as it was decided he would be moved to the Force Criminal Investigation Unit at Panti, Yaba. Before his movement, Seun Kuti, was handcuffed and his photograph taken in the open by the Lagos PPRO, David Hundeyin who coordinated the parade and apparently shared the photograph of his parade in the media.”

The SAN added that after handcuffing him, the Police then drove him in a long convoy of heavily armed personnel from Ikeja to Panti area of Lagos State, where he was again displayed for viewing to the men and officers of that police formation, and is currently held.

Meanwhile, the Lawyer said he awaits the next move of the Police on the “misdemeanor alleged against Seun Kuti”.