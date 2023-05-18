Seun Kuti: Made proves he supports uncle with photos

Made, singer and grandson of late legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, has shared a photo to prove he and his father, Femi Kuti, were in court to support his embattled uncle, Seun Kuti, on Tuesday, May 16.

Seun was arraigned before the Yaba Magistrate court after a video of him assaulting a police officer went viral.

Apparently, some Nigerians went on Femi Kuti’s Instagram page to attack him for allegedly ‘not being there’ for Seun during his trying times.

However, Made, took to his Instagram page to address this allegation.

Posting a photo of him and his father at the court yesterday, he wrote;

“At court yesterday.

“I don’t like that we have to post things on social media to show/prove we’re doing everything we can as a family.

“But here you go.

“Because of this, many are cursing at us under my father’s last post, swearing at us for doing nothing.

“We must accept there’s much more to life than what we see on our phones.”