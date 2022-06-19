Set the goal, make them outstanding, by Ola Emmanuel

Was it a mere coincidence or a confirmation of the importance of the topic under discussion?

As I was tidying the last paragraph of the first part of this piece (published last week), a distraught mother made a phone call on a radio program. The woman was worried about her son, thirty years old, who couldn’t find anything to do at present. Her voice laden with lamentation, the mother explained how the boy (nay, man) tried his hands on one or two investments but failed to make anything meaningful out of them. Now the young man is planning to travel abroad in search of economic empowerment and a greener pasture. The mother was asking for prayers for this son of hers to break through and become successful in life.

Careful examination of the woman’s narration threw up another issue for discussion. Is it sufficient to raise money for children’s economic empowerment and all other things will cooperate for a better living? Well, we will have to come to this later after we must have exhausted the already-opened line of thought.

In this society, it is rare to find parents who treat monies received by their children at birth with utmost respect and care. The usual practice is for the money received by a child, especially during the naming ceremony, to be used to meet immediate financial needs or it ends up in the purse of the parents. The money can even be used to offset part of the naming expense of the child. It is a case of the child already meeting its own financial expense. Hardly do you find parents who use this window of opportunity created by money gifts of a child to create a good foundation for enduring wealth for their child.

A reader of this page while reacting to the first part of this article captured it succinctly. According to the reader, preparing a financial future for a child can only be possible where the financial needs of the parents are sufficiently met. Her words: “I may be in a hurry to respond or probably did not try to internalize what you have written. In the case where parents do not have enough, then the theory of saving will not work. Savings can, and will only work where the basic needs of both parents may have been met. Then, the children will be able to save; otherwise the savings being put together will be used up by their parents to provide for the basic need of the family. Savings no doubt is very essential but take note that all other conditions must be met first. Thank you”. Well spoken.

In this piece we are looking at parents who can afford to make regular minimal contributions towards the future of their children by exercising great discipline and sacrifice, and can serve as financial managers for their children at the time they are incapable of deciding for themselves. The idea is that assume you have children that you can make regular monthly savings on their behalf. A monthly savings of N5,000 will be sufficient to turn these children to millionaires at age 15.

However, whatever the amount the parents can jointly agree to contribute towards the future of a child, you will still achieve the set target with direct involvement of the child. Once a child is old enough to hear his mother or father ask him a question and he can answer, the burden becomes easier. While you help the child save the money-gifts he or she receives from birth together with your own regular monthly contribution, you have to talk and motivate the child to actively participate in building the financial structure by willingly submitting any money he receives to be added to the financial build up. You will need to update him at regular intervals on how much the savings has become so that he can remain fired up to keep building the financial base. But remember you have to take the decision on his behalf immediately he is born, when people are coming to greet the mother for safe delivery and they are giving the child money. When the child can listen to you, then bring him into the scheme by asking questions such as “do you want to become financially rich in life?” If the child loves to be rich financially, let him know that you will give him more money if only he will save whatever money he receives as a gift towards his future. Why do you need his active participation? You need to train him on money management so that by the time he is solely managing his life, your effort to build a solid financial life for him doesn’t become like pouring water in a basket.

On a practical step, some children are so good in receiving money gifts. Some can receive up to N3,000 or above every month. When you add your own contribution, you can imagine how much a child will have as monthly savings. If a child regularly saves N1,000 monthly from age zero, this child’s personal effort will pull a savings of N12000 in a year. On a simple calculation, it means the child on his own will have raw savings of N240,000 in 20 years. If the savings is applied wisely and it can attract a yield of 15% annually, a total contribution of N240,000 will become N1.413m at the end of the 20th year. If it is N2,500 monthly savings and it can be wisely invested to yield 15% on average, the money would have become N1.64m at age 15 and N3.53m at age 20. At age 25 the money would have grown to become N7.34m. A young graduate who has this kind of money, when backed with good entrepreneurship education, will not join the multitudes to roam the street to look for who will employ him or her. Rather, he would have known the business to do with the money. Instead of trying to be an employee, he is a potential employer of labour; and he would have successfully separated himself from the bandwagon. Help your children set the goal. If you can see it, you can achieve it.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant