Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday evening presided over the tripartite committee meeting comprising Executive, Legislative and leadership of All Progressives Congress at the State House, Abuja.

Those in attendance included the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others were Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the Senate president said the meeting was held to strategise on the best possible ways of service delivery to the people.

According to him, meetings have always brought out ideas on how to make governance better.

Lawan said: “I am sure that each time we meet we come out with ideas on how to make governance better.

“You can see the Federal Government working with the states making a lot of inputs into the lives of the people.

“This is the government that has done much more than any previous administration in terms of empowering the most vulnerable in our country.

“This is one idea that we want to continue to always oil and make even better.

“We have so many people living below the poverty line.

“This COVID-19 period is a very abnormal and unusual time for us.

“Therefore, there is need for us to continuously review our policies to ensure that they provide the kind of comfort and succour that we intend them to create.”

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Osinbajo as the chairman of the Tripartite Consultative Committee.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of enhancing communication and relationship among the executive, legislature and the ruling APC, with a view to ensuring smoother and effective service delivery to the citizens.