The Joint Senate Committee on Defence , Army, Air Force and Navy will on Tuesday screen the Service Chiefs at the Committee Room in Senate wing of National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week nominated Leo Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Ishiaka Amao as Chief of Air Staff and Awwal Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff.

The Senate however referred the nomination to Senate joint Committee on Defence, Army, Air Force and Navy.

In a notice on the meeting sighted by our correspondent, the Joint Committee will screen the Service Chiefs on Tuesday.