The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of the Service Chiefs.

The President-General of the group, Onyeachonam Onuorah gave the commendation on Wednesday in a statement in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said the President did well by yielding to the long-time expectations of Nigerians for the change of the security architecture of the country.

He tasked the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by taking up “this onerous task and daring challenges of insecurity in our country.”

The statement read in part, “There is no Igbo man among the newly appointed Service Chiefs. Those who claim that the newly appointed Chief of Defense Staff Maj Gen Leo Irabor is an Igbo man should tell us if Irabor is an Igbo name.

“As the Inspector General of Police is due for retirement and fast getting ready to exit the police apex position, we call on the APC- led Federal Government to consider an Igbo man for the position of the Inspector General of Police.

“If there is no Igbo man or woman qualified for the job of the IGP, promote the Igbos next in line in the Police Force to fit in.”

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide was recently registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The PUNCH