Serie B Side Benevento sack Cannavaro

Serie B side Benevento have officially sacked coach Fabio Cannavaro and director of sport Pasquale Foggia after another painful defeat.



World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner Cannavaro had hoped for a better start to his Italian coaching career, having previously worked at Guangzhou Evergrande, Al-Nassr, TJ Quanjian and two games as the interim coach of the China national team.



He was appointed by Benevento on September 21, when the season had already kicked off, but failed to turn their fortunes around.



With just three wins, seven draws and seven defeats, Benevento opted to sack both Cannavaro and director of sport Foggia this afternoon.



Their form fell off a cliff recently, managing just two points from the last six rounds.



Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Venezia proved the final straw, leaving Benevento in penultimate place and at risk of relegation.



Ascoli also sacked coach Cristian Bucchi today following a 3-0 loss away to Cittadella.