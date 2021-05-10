AC Milan won at Juventus to leave last season’s champions battling to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The two sides went into the game joint-fourth in Serie A and Brahim Diaz gave Milan the lead right on half-time.

Late goals by Ante Rebic and on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori then sealed victory to send Milan third.

Juve are now a point outside the top four with three games left, which includes a home game against this season’s champions Inter Milan.

Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini sent a free header wide from a Juan Cuadrado corner before Wojciech Szczesny was at fault for Milan’s opener.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper punched a deep Hakan Calhanoglu free-kick straight to Diaz, and the on-loan Real Madrid forward bundled the ball past Cuadrado before curling it into the top corner from just inside the box.

Rodrigo Bentancur had a shot saved by Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma just after the break before Milan’s Franck Kessie had a penalty saved by Szczesny following a Chiellini handball.

But Rebic curled in a fine second goal from outside the box before Englishman Tomori, 23, headed in his first goal for the club from Calhanoglu’s free-kick.