Inter Milan’s coach Antonio Conte said on Friday that Serie A teams need to be cooperative and not worry about fielding weakened sides because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Inter Milan will be without six players who have had to go into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

Conte, in conciliatory mood and speaking on the eve of the derby against AC Milan, said such cooperation and resignation to fate were things they have to accept.

Several other Serie A clubs have also had positive tests among their players, including AC Milan.

“We shall all have to be cooperative and proactive, accepting the situation as it stands,” Conte, whose side have won two and drawn one of their opening Serie A games, told reporters.

He added: “Sport in general and the country as a whole, is accepting it.

“It takes patience and goodwill.

“It seems a new complicated phase is returning.

“So, we need unity to face this situation in the best possible way and move forward.

“Stopping (the championship) will be disastrous.

“There is no point in complaining about those who are absent or discussing who is losing out the most.”

A further complication for Conte is that several players only returned to the club on Thursday after a hectic international break.

On another day, Conte might have complained about the timing of the match and the international calendar, but again he was in a restrained mood.

“If I could have chosen, I would have preferred to have an extra day,” he said. “But we know that there are also international calendars to respect. We will adapt.

“We will prepare for the match today. We have no other choice: in between video analysis and tactical sessions. We will try to do our best, without forcing the players who just returned.”

Reuters/NAN.