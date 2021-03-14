Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to his midweek critics by smashing a first-half hat-trick for Juventus.

The Italian side were dumped out of the Champions League this week and their star man has faced the brunt of the criticism.

It has led to rumours of a Turin exit for Ronaldo, who has less than 18 months remaining on his deal.

The 36-year-old has been unable to propel the Old Lady to European glory in his three seasons at the club.

But Ronaldo has underlined his quality with a 22-minute treble against Cagliari in Serie A.

Juventus are someway off the pace in Serie A so will need a strong finish if they are to retain their title.

Ronaldo has continued to be prolific in Turin, but rumours have circulated about a return to Real Madrid.