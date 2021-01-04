Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Pele’s domestic goal record with his 758th goal in Juventus’ 4-1 Serie A win over Udinese.

The Portuguese international has now moved ahead of the Brazilian legend in the all time goal scoring list, with Czech Republic icon Josef Biscan the only player ahead of him, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Biscan’s career total stands at 759 during a playing career spanning from 1931 to 1955, with Ronaldo expected to break the all time highest ever tally record in the coming weeks of the season.

Arch rival Lionel Messi could still challenge Ronaldo, after he bettered Pele’s one club record at the end of 2020, with 644 goals now scored for Barcelona.

Messi’s all time total is 715 for club and country, however, at two years younger than Ronaldo, he could yet overawe him before retirement.

Ronaldo is currently leading Messi in goal scored so far in 2020/21, with 18 compared to 10 in all competitions, but Messi has outscored him in the last four seasons.