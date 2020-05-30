As the pandemic curve continues to fall in Italy and dates given for games, plans are being worked on to bring fans back to the stadiums too.

Italy now has the second most deaths in Europe related to coronavirus, having been overtaken by the UK, and most new cases are localised in the Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria regions.

With that in mind, and restaurants allowed to reopen with social distancing measures, Serie A are also making plans for how fans can get back into the stands.

“We are reflecting on it, certainly, because it’s only right to take another step forward after the reopening,” said Lecce President Saverio Sticchi Damiani.

“I think that, if possible, it would be good to create a rotation between our 20,000 season ticket holders, obviously blocking the sale of new tickets. We have a 30,000-seater stadium in Lecce, so it would be nice to offer some of our fans – in rotation – a little entertainment, always obviously following necessary precautions and guaranteeing social distancing.”

The latest Government decree in Italy would in theory allow this to happen, seeing as there will be events allowed with up to 300 people in a closed setting like a cinema or up to 1,000 in an open-air arena.

Poland, Russia and Serbia have already announced their plans to reopen stadiums to approximately 25 per cent capacity from June.

The Corriere dello Sport notes if a seat is 45cm wide, then one of every three seats could theoretically be filled while allowing for social distancing.

There would also have to be temperature checks at the gate, face masks and sanitising gel.