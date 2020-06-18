The Serie A has resumed and DStv and GOtv will broadcast games featuring Inter Milan and Atalanta, both teams fighting to clinch a UEFA Champions League spot, live to football fans this weekend on SuperSport.

The games, scheduled to hold from June 20 to 21, will be broadcast live on SuperSport 9 to DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers, and SuperSport Select 2 and SuperSport Select 5 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers.

The league’s first game is on Saturday as Torino welcome Parma to Turin’s Olympic Stadium.

The game will kick-off at 6:30pm and will be broadcast live on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 5.

Torino will be desperate to break a six-game losing streak, which has seen them slip down the relegation zone.

Parma will, however, look to Ivorian star Gervinho for inspiration as they seek to climb from ninth place and challenge for a spot in Europe next season.

Also on Saturday, Hellas Verona will play host to Cagliari at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

The match will air live at 8:45pm on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 5.

Torino won just once in their last five Serie A matches before the break, but that’s plenty better than Cagliari, who are yet to taste victory in a match in any competition in 2020.

On Sunday, Atalanta host Sassuolo at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

The match will be broadcast live at 6:30pm on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 2 and 5.

Atalanta have been one of the most entertaining team in Serie A this season, and manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be hoping his team can pick up where they left off back in March.

The biggest game of the weekend sees Inter Milan host Sampdoria at the San Siro on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 8:45pm and will be broadcast on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select 5.

Inter’s bid to win the league title has taken a nosedive, though victory in this game in hand will bring them back to within six points of table toppers, Juventus.

After the four catch-up games, the 27th round of action will be played with matches scheduled from June 22 to 24, 2020.

The first match of the day will be an encounter between Lecce and AC Milan on Monday at 6:30pm.

The match will air live on DStv SuperSport 8 and SuperSport Select 5 on GOtv.

Later that evening, Champions Juventus will have a face-off with Bologna on at 8:45pm live on SuperSport 8 on DStv and SuperSport Select 5 on GOtv.

Tuesday will feature two matches: one between Verona vs Napoli at 6:30pm on SuperSport 8 on DStv and SuperSport Select 5 on GOtv and final match for the day between Genoa and Parma at 8:45pm.

There is also action from the Premier League as Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United.

The match will be aired live on Friday at 8:15pm on SuperSport 3 to DStv subscribers.

Both teams are looking to get themselves back into contention for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, and this head-to-head battle could go a long way in deciding their fate.

It is Merseyside derby this weekend as Everton play host to champions-elect, Liverpool, at Goodison Park.

The match will be aired live on Sunday at 7pm on SuperSport 3.

This derby sees the return to action of league leaders Liverpool, as they look to move to within a touching distance of their first title in 30 years.

It will also give African football fans the chance to see some of the continent’s top players in action, including Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Alex Iwobi amongst others.

The top match from La Liga this weekend is the meeting of Sevilla and Barcelona from Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday.

It airs live at 9pm on SuperSport 7 to DStv subscribers, and SuperSport Select 2 and 5 to GOtv subscribers.

The teams’ last meeting on October 2019 brought an impressive 4-0 home win for Barca – with Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi all netting.

However, Los Nervionenses will be determined to claim revenge on home soil as the team, led by former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui, push for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

For more details on these games and other fixtures, visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com or download MyDStvApp and MyGOtvApp to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement.

And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on DStv Now.